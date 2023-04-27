Ukraine would be “in a good position” for a counter-offensive against the Russian army. To say so, according to what CNN reports, the senior US military commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. “According to the model that we have worked out with them, the Ukrainians are in a good position”, the head of the European command of the United States explained to a US congressional commission, adding that America also worked with Kiev on a possible attack by surprise.

The general then analyzed the military resources still available to Russia, starting with the ground forces. “The Russian ground force has been somewhat deteriorated by this war, even if today – he explained to the House Armed Services Committee – it is more numerous than it was at the beginning of the conflict”. However, Moscow would also have a number of other options available. In fact, on the air front, Russia “has lost very little, 80 aircraft”, while it still has “another 1,000 fighters and fighter-bombers” at its disposal. A “conventional power,” he explained, that the Russians “still use all of it, mixing it together.”

KULEBA: “UKRAINE WILL WIN” – “Ukraine will win this war, and victory for Ukraine means returning the country to its territorial integrity.” In the meantime, this is the assurance reiterated by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in his speech at the bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine yesterday in Rome, an assurance which was welcomed by a very strong applause from the audience. “I will bring this applause back to our soldiers”, said Kuleba, acknowledging Italy for having been “by our side in the darkest moments”.



OVER 10,000 CIVILIANS KILLED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE WAR Meanwhile, Ukrainian Attorney General Andriy Kostin believes that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed since the start of the war. “To date, more than 80,000 war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine have been recorded. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed, more than 13,000 injured, and more than 98,000 civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed,” Kostin said in a briefing to the Justice Committee. , Civil Liberties and Interiors of the EU Parliament, according to his Facebook page, relaunched by Ukrinform.

