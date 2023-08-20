War in Ukraine, now Biden is thinking about negotiations: that’s why

The counter-offensive by Kiev’s forces against Moscow’s troops continues in Ukraine, but “in the last week, most of the front line remained static”. British intelligence reported this in the daily bulletin on the situation on the ground, specifying “however, in the south, the Ukrainian forces continued their advance along the course of the Mokri Yaly river , capturing the village of Urozhaine in the face of stiff Russian resistance”.

“In the north – reads the London 007 bulletin – Russian forces continued to attempt attacks in the Kupiansk area but made no significant progress. On the front, both sides face a similar challenge: attempting to defeat well-entrenched forces while having limited forces to launch fresh assaults.”

Precisely because of the static situation on the ground, the feeling is that the United States is starting to think about a negotiated solution. As Corriere della Sera writes, “the forecasts of the most accredited research centres, such as the Eurasia group led by Ian Bremmer, or of international institutions, such as the Monetary Fund, converge on at least one point: it is increasingly probable that the war in Ukraine will last at least until mid-2024. But the American administration led by Joe Biden is trying to force the times”.

Not so much because there is fear, not to mention a sort of anticipated panic, that next November Donald Trump will be able to return to the White House and end the conflict “in 24 hours”, according to Corriere della Sera. “At the top of the list is the dynamic of warfare. The day before yesterday the Washington Post published the analysis of the US secret services: the Ukrainian counter-offensive will not be able to overcome the Russian trenches and minefields”, explains Corriere.

And then there is the weapons dilemma. “Up to how much can it be spent? On August 10, Biden urged Congress to allocate another 24 billion dollars to Kiev: 13 for armaments, the rest for economic and humanitarian support. The House and Senate had approved a loan of 45 billion dollars in December 2022, with a bipartisan majority. This time, however, it will be more difficult”, concludes Corriere della Sera.

