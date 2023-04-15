Ukrainian President Zelensky imposed sanctions against the daughter of Russian Defense Minister Shoigu

Ksenia Shoigu, the daughter of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, fell under the new sanctions of Ukraine. The decree on sanctions was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, he published on the office website.

It is noted that personal restrictions adopted against Shoigu for the next 50 years provide for the blocking of assets, a complete halt in trade operations, as well as transit, flights and transportation of goods on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, Kyiv imposed sanctions against a number of Russian athletes, including figure skating coach and choreographer Ilya Averbukh and CSKA Moscow footballer Igor Akinfeev.

The sanctions list also includes figure skaters Ivan Bukin, Nikita Katsalapov, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Dmitry Aliev, football players Yuri Gazinsky and Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, gymnasts Artur Dalaloyan and Svetlana Khorkina, skier Veronika Stepanova.