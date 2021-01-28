President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against legal entities and individuals from Russia. The decree was published on website head of state.

“To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 28, 2021” On amendments to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated December 14, 2020, “the document says. It is also indicated that control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine shall be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of the country.

The sanctions list itself has not been published on the website. One of the decisions of the NSDC is classified.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian government wanted to impose economic sanctions against 13 airlines from Russia. It is proposed to introduce three-year sanctions, which provide for the complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation over the territory of Ukraine. Companies operating within the restricted area over Crimea should be subject to restrictions.