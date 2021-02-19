The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine imposed sanctions against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, TV presenter Oksana Marchenko. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

The secretary of the department, Oleksiy Danilov, said that the sanctions were imposed due to an investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the financing of terrorism.

In total, restrictive measures were introduced against eight people, five of them are citizens of Russia, as well as 19 legal entities. Five planes flying on the Kiev – Moscow route fell under the sanctions.

The NSDC has seized Marchenko’s share in the 1 + 1 TV channel. At the same time, the broadcaster will continue to work, Danilov assured.

Earlier in Ukraine, sanctions were imposed against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne, which belong to the deputy from the PLOZ Taras Kozak. The Verkhovna Rada began collecting signatures for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky.