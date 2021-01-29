Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on a number of Chinese companies and a citizen of the PRC, a key shareholder of one of them. Decree and decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) published on the website of the office of the head of state.

The reason was the situation around the Motor Sich plant, which is engaged in the development, production, repair and maintenance of aircraft engines. Chinese investors started buying it back in 2016 and wanted to gain full control over the strategic enterprise, but the Security Service of Ukraine intervened.

The department suspected that the purpose of the deal was not to develop the plant, but to export technologies. The new owners of the enterprise decided to build a factory in China, where part of Motor Sich’s assets was supposed to go. A criminal case was opened in which the Chinese stake in the company was seized.

The current sanctions have affected the shareholders of Motor Sich: Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited, Hong Kong Skyrizon Holdings Limited, Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment, Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and Wang Jing, a key shareholder of Skyrizon.

The term of the sanctions is three years. During this period, the assets of the list members in Ukraine will be blocked, trade operations, transit of resources, flights and transportation within the country will be limited.

Also, the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine and any transactions with securities belonging to them are prohibited, a refusal to grant and abolish visas is envisaged, and a ban on “concentration of any types of business” has been introduced. The decree contains a link to three applications, two contain a list of persons involved in the sanctions, and the third is classified.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce imposed sanctions on Skyrizon. The American department explained its actions as a threat to national security. Washington has repeatedly tried to prevent the transfer of Motor Sich to Chinese control in order to prevent leakage of key technologies.

In December, investors filed an international arbitration against the Ukrainian authorities due to billions of dollars in losses from investments in Motor Sich. They are going to collect $ 3.5 billion, relying on the demand for the Ukrainian-Chinese investment protection agreement.