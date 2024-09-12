The American news network “MSNBC” quoted a Pentagon official who requested anonymity, saying that the meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, scheduled for Friday, will end with approval for Ukraine to use the American “Atacames” medium-range missile systems and the British “Storm Shadow” missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

The official pointed out that “Iran’s decision to provide Russia with a new stockpile of short-range ballistic missiles forced Washington and London to change their calculations regarding how to deal with the brutal Russian attacks,” he said.

During his visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken received repeated appeals from Ukrainian officials to use Western weapons and missiles to launch long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Blinken said he would brief Biden on his discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about using US-made missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

“I will take this discussion back to Washington to brief the president,” he added.

Blinken headed to Warsaw on Thursday after spending a day in Kyiv with his British counterpart, David Lammy, where they pledged to convey the Ukrainian leadership’s demands to Biden and Starmer.

The two leaders meet in the United States on Friday, amid signs that Washington and London have become “more receptive” to allowing the Ukrainian military to use their weapons to strike targets further inside Russia.

Poland, a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine, has been supportive of the Ukrainians, and Blinken may receive further requests to ease restrictions on Kyiv’s use of weapons from Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

On Wednesday, Blinken announced the provision of more than $700 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while his British counterpart confirmed that his country would provide another $782 million in aid and loans.

Much of the aid will go to bolster Ukraine’s power grid, which has been repeatedly bombed by Russia, ahead of a winter when temperatures are expected to drop to record lows.