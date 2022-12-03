Images of freed Ukrainian prisoners welcomed by soldiers in Ukraine released by the country’s security services (SBU), following the announcement of a new prisoner exchange between Kiev and Moscow. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrii Iermak, “50 defenders of Ukraine were released” on December 1, including “defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal”, the port city’s steel mills in southern Ukraine hit in spring from the Russian army before falling. “More than 1,300 prisoners have been released since the beginning of the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed.

