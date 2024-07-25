Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

The Ukrainian armed forces come up with a simple idea to eliminate Vladimir Putin’s Russian drones in the air over Ukraine.

Zaporizhia – They are truly omnipresent in the war in Ukraine: drones. The Russian army is currently making considerable progress in the Donbass. Also because the Ukrainian troops are allegedly jamming their own drones with jamming. Inadvertently.

Losses for Russia: Ukraine apparently hunts drones in the air with sticks

While the Ukrainians have now made a jet drone public, laser-guided missiles are becoming a threat to Russian shaded kamikaze drones. To name just a few examples. Another: Ukraine is now apparently using a comparatively banal trick to render Russian reconnaissance drones harmless over its skies.

Specifically: A video that is currently making the rounds on X is said to document how the Ukrainian armed forces are chasing drones high in the air by attaching sticks to their own drones, which are intended to bring down the unmanned Russian aircraft after a real chase.

Air defence against Russian drones: Ukraine chooses unconventional tactics

The military blogger with the pseudonym “OSINTtechnical” shared the footage, along with the emphatic comment: “With a stick.” The authenticity of the sequences cannot be clearly and independently verified. However, his account has more than 940,000 followers on X. In addition to various other military bloggers, this also includes the official X page of the “Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces”.

This is the only indication that “OSINTtechnical” gets its drone videos from the battlefields directly from the army. As of Thursday afternoon (July 25th), 4 p.m., the video had already been shared more than 1.9 million times on social media – even though the post was published just one day earlier. According to the blogger’s assessment, the drone attacked was a ZALA 421-16E. And: The reconnaissance drone with the small propeller on the back that can be seen is very similar to the Russian reconnaissance drone described.

Drone war in Ukraine: Russian ZALA drone becomes a target itself

It is a 90 centimetre long drone from the Russian arms manufacturer ZALA Aero, with a wingspan of 1.81 metres and a maximum take-off weight of 6.5 kilograms. The post does not answer whether the unconventional method against Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin’s aerial vehicle was successful and whether it actually brought it down from the sky. According to the post, the images come from the southern region of Kherson.

The many visible fields on the ground do indeed suggest southern Ukraine, which is heavily agricultural. The jammers described are usually designed to disrupt (kamikaze) drones from the ground and, at best, cause them to crash over the “wrong” place, i.e. not over the actual target. However, their effectiveness is controversial. In theory, jammers are designed to fend off remote-controlled drones by taking control of video and navigation signals.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Losses in the Ukraine war: Jammers to disrupt kamikaze drones

Or jammers disrupt the GPS signal of an enemy drone by emitting electromagnetic waves of a certain frequency, so that the enemy drones cannot take off or land as intended. The Ukrainians have now apparently discovered a completely new type of drone defense. (pm)