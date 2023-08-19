Home page politics

With Swedish surface-to-air missiles, the Ukrainians now increasingly want to shoot down Russian helicopters – which could relieve the armed forces.

Kyiv – The Ukrainian armed forces received RBS-70 surface-to-air missiles back in April this year. The shoulder-launched weapon system off Sweden should be used primarily against Russian attack helicopters. Apparently, a first successful operation has now been recorded. A video is said to show the destruction of a dreaded Ka-52 “Alligator”.

The attack helicopter was said to have been shot down by an anti-aircraft missile near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region. The video was on the Telegram channel published by the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian “alligator” shot down: Ukrainian troops publish recording

“The morning of the soldiers of the 47th Mechanized Brigade began with the destruction of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Robotyne, Zaporizhia. At around 7:40 a.m., a firing squad from an anti-aircraft missile and artillery division spotted an enemy alligator,” the video reads. In the meantime, several such attack helicopters are said to have been shot down. “This is the eighth Ka-52 to be permanently retired. The cost of one of these planes is $16 million,” the Ukrainian soldiers write in their text accompanying the video about the downing.

Surface-to-air missile is guided by laser

The RBS-70, with which the Ukrainian troops are said to have shot down the Ka-52, has a special feature. The rocket is guided by a so-called “laser trail”. The missile flies in the conductive laser beam and the operator has the target in sight until its destruction. Similar missiles are guided with an infrared homing head. However, these can be distracted, for example if the helicopter drops deflector missiles.

The Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” is one of the most feared combat vehicles in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

Another reason why the Swedish anti-aircraft defense system is so popular is that it has low rocket engine visibility. This is very important for the operator. As a rule, the launch site is indicated by the plume of smoke, which can be extremely dangerous in war. The weapon is suitable against flying objects at low altitudes.

Germany also supplies anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Russia has in Ukraine war the air supremacy. Such anti-aircraft missiles could prevent attack helicopters from attacking Ukrainian soldiers and military vehicles. Germany also supplies them Ukraine with much-needed anti-aircraft missiles. In his evening speech via Telegram, the Ukrainian President thanked him Volodymyr Zelenskyy Germany for the recent delivery of additional launch devices for the Iris-T air defense system. “It is a powerful and necessary anti-aircraft system. I thank Germany for helping to protect against Russian terrorism,” said Zelenskyy. (erpe/dpa)