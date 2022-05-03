War Russia Ukraine, Hungary hinders Kiev’s accession to NATO

There war in Ukraine has been going on without stopping for the past 70 days. Putin does not intend to stop and aims at Donbass but it also attacks the jewel city of Odessa. More than two months after the start of the conflict, however, one has emerged important news on the diplomatic front. The authorities Hungarians had been inform in advance by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinof his intention to launch an invasion on a large scale of Ukraine. This was stated, reports the Kyiv Independent, the head of the Ukrainian Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov. To a question about the possibility that Budapest blocks a possible accession of Kiev to NATODanilov gave an emblematic answer.

Not only the Hungarian premier, Viktor Orbanhe would have been informed in advance by Putin of the invasion but that indeed the Budapest army would have priced a transaction for annex Transcarpathia in the case of a quick success of the Russian countryside. “Hungarywhich openly declares his cooperation with Russiahad been warned in advance by Putin that there would be an attack on our country, “Danilov said,” for some reason, he thought he could take over of part of our territory“. On February 1, three weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, Putin had welcomed Orban to the Kremlin and that on February 22, two days before the Russian attack, Hungary had announced a transfer of troops to the confine western of Ukraine.

