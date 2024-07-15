Ukraine, hundreds of secret laboratories across the country to produce robots to send to the front

Ukraine is deploying an army of robots, drones and even ground vehicles to the front against Russia, which are being developed in hundreds of secret laboratories across the country. Production costs are very low, lower than those of purchasing and importing foreign models.

It is a real “ecosystem” of defense start-ups, 250 according to estimates reported by Sky News, opened from nowhere, often in the middle of the countryside, with the appearance of country auto repair shops. Opening a warehouse of this kind costs the equivalent of 35 thousand dollars, as explained by entrepreneur Andrii Denysenko.

In his venture, UkrPrototyp, he managed to churn out an autonomous Odyssey ground vehicle in just four days, an 800-kilogram vehicle that can travel up to 30 kilometers autonomously, with a battery as big as a mini-refrigerator.