Could the Russia-Ukraine conflict involve the Arctic? “There is no precedent for migrations and rebounds in that Region of wars fought in the world. The question rather is whether this point will change due to Ukraine and the interruption of collaboration with Russia.” This is the answer to Adnkronos Malte Humpert, founder of The Arctic Institute, an international think tank based in Washington DC, considered one of the most authoritative and influential geopolitical ‘thinkers’ of the United States. “Cooperation in the Arctic has always been excellent even with Russia. There is no clear answer now. Time will tell. But certainly – specifies the expert – I can say that there is more military activity in the ‘Arctic on both sides: Russia has strengthened its military bases and in recent years NATO’s maneuvers in the region have increased “.

According to Humpert, “the conflict in Ukraine will not migrate to the Arctic but a more warlike and aggressive Russia, of which Ukraine is the indication, will obviously make cooperation in that area of ​​the globe much more difficult. And from less cooperation. there is a greater potential for risk of conflict between the West and Russia “, he remarks. This scenario is also strongly influenced “by the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. This participation will probably contribute to further reducing the remaining cooperation between the other Arctic states and Russia since at this point – he explains – all the Arctic states would be in the ‘Atlantic Alliance “. With what repercussions? “Probably more NATO exercises even near Russia’s Arctic land border with Finland.”

“At least in the short and medium term – continues the geopolitical analyst – Russia’s position in the Arctic could also weaken due to the war with Ukraine if, for example, Western sanctions target the economic projects of the Russian Arctic. in the oil and gas sector. The Russian-sponsored Arctic route is used to export gas and oil, and increasingly to Europe. If Europe were to stop this type of imports of gas and oil from the Russian Arctic – notes Humpert – the companies Russian energy companies will likely ship more oil and gas from the Arctic to Asia, particularly China. ”

(by Roberta Lanzara)