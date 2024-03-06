Ukraine | HS information: Sanna Marin is currently on a business trip in Kyiv

Marin has met the leadership of Ukraine and is in a working group that promotes, among other things, Ukraine's NATO membership.

Finland former Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is currently on a business trip of at least two days in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

According to HS's information, he is in Ukraine with the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's as the institute's strategic advisor. He started working at the institute in the fall of 2023.

The main topic of the visit is Ukraine's EU membership and its promotion.

According to HS's information, Marin has met the highest leaders of Ukraine on the way, but apparently not the president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Marin has met or will meet at least the prime minister Denys ŠmyhalinFirst Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julija SvyrydenkoDeputy Prime Minister of Europe and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanišynan.

Marin has also met the president's chief of staff Andri Jermakwhich is the former Prime Minister of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen co-chairman of the international working group led by

The group includes, among others, the former foreign minister of the United States Hillary Clinton and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Marin announced that she will join the group in January 2024. According to HS, Marin works in the group to promote Ukraine's NATO membership.

Marin has also spoken at the University of Kyiv.

Mari's term as prime minister ended on June 20, 2023. He resigned from the position of MP on September 12.