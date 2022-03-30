The difficult challenge for the reconstruction of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine will cost the country 10% of GDP this year. And in the event of a stalemate, with a scenario of Syria, or Yemen, the collapse of GDP could reach 35%. Wealth production will be halved. This is the result of the first estimates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For the United Nations Development Program, on the other hand, 12-18 months of war could wipe out 18 years of the country’s progress. It is therefore easy to understand the commitment that will be needed to rebuild Ukraine. An issue that, with the first glimmers of peace, is becoming more and more on the agenda. So much so that it was also included in the conclusions of the last European Council.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in recent days that Ukraine will need at least $ 565 billion for the first reconstruction after the war. And the Kiev government has already set up four special funds for: infrastructure, economic transformation, small and medium-sized enterprises and Ukraine’s international financial obligations.

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies estimates that the cost of rebuilding of the Donbass region to 22 billion dollars and the requests of the Ukrainian companies to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague amount to about 10 billion dollars. The question is who will pay.

A survey shows that 90% of Ukrainians want Russia to pay damages, but there are also expectations for contributions from the EU (21%), international organizations (17%) and the United States (12%). Ukrainians aren’t the only ones who demand that Moscow foot the bill. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, also made the same proposal use Russian sovereign wealth funds abroad for this purpose which are now frozen with the February sanctions. It is about 300 billion dollars that Moscow kept in banks in G7 countries. But, even if the operation succeeds, it will not be enough.

The European Union has stepped forward, at the urging of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to create an International Trust Fund to be fed with a donor conference. It will be used for immediate assistance but also for future reconstruction. Meanwhile, the Union has already paid $ 600 million to Kiev as part of a 1.2 billion macro-financial assistance that was already agreed

The World Bank has approved a matching loan of $ 350 million and guarantees for an amount of $ 139 million. The IMF is planning one allocation of 2.2 billion dollars from now to the end of June. And the United States has already allocated a billion dollars for the first humanitarian aid.

Who will rebuild

We are at the forefront of the race for reconstruction Poland, by geographical proximity and political affinity. They will carve out a role, no doubt, Germany and France. But if the peace negotiated in Istanbul is successful, he will not fail to claim Turkey’s side as well. According to the former Ukrainian Minister of Finance, Natalie Jaresko, who is responsible for the financial supervision of Puerto Rico (which needed a total reconstruction after Hurricane Maria), the reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure of Ukrainian towns and villages Sara effective only when a complete inventory of destroyed assets is completed.

The inventory could take several years and will require many international engineering valuation experts as soon as possible. Only after the inventory is completed will it be possible to finalize a phased strategy for post-conflict reconstruction. The Ukrainian government is expected to take on the coordinating role in the reconstruction, but of course it will work with private contractors. But a monitoring and transparency system for the management of funds will be crucial.



