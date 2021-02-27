The Ukrainian emergency service said today, Saturday, that a patient was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion in a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi.

The service added, in a statement, that the explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime today, Saturday, and that 20 other patients were evacuated, without specifying the cause of the accident.

This is the second incident this month in which patients die in hospitals due to an oxygen explosion.

And earlier this February, three patients in intensive care and a doctor in one of the wards died in a fire in a hospital treating coronavirus cases in Zaporizhia, southeastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has recorded more than one million and 300 thousand cases of Coronavirus and 25,893 deaths so far.

And Chernivtsi is currently one of the hotspots for most of the new “Covid-19” cases in the country.