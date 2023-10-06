DThe devastating Russian rocket attack on the village of Hrosa in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, killing more than 50 people, sparked international outrage. Russia’s army is “absolute evil,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address on Thursday. Representatives from the EU and the United Nations also strongly condemned the brutal attack on civilians.

“This was a deliberate rocket attack on a village in Kharkiv region, targeting a grocery store and a cafe,” Zelensky said. “Russian military personnel could not have been in the dark about where they struck. This wasn’t a blind attack.”

According to Ukrainian authorities, 51 people, including a six-year-old child, were killed by Russian rocket fire in Hrosa, not far from the city of Kupyansk. Three people were reported missing. At the time of the attack, the villagers had gathered in the café for a memorial service for a fellow citizen who had died. The rescue work was completed in the evening, it was said, and no further victims were found under the rubble.

According to Zelenskyj, just over 300 people recently lived in Hrosa. The worst Russian attack in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the war wiped out a sixth of the village.

EU chief diplomat Borrell: Russian attack “abhorrent”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell strongly condemned the Russian attack. “Russia’s horrific terror against the civilian population of Ukraine shows no sign of abating and has reached another grim milestone today,” Borrell said. It is a heinous attack on innocent civilians. Intentional attacks on civilians are war crimes.







UN Secretary General António Guterres also made serious accusations against Moscow. “Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law and must stop immediately,” Guterres demanded through his spokesman Stephane Dujarric. This left no doubt that the UN representatives on site see Russia as responsible for the attack.

Drone attacks at night

According to the Ukrainian media, Russian military personnel once again attacked targets in Ukraine with so-called kamikaze drones on Friday night. The drones, which arrived in three waves, targeted Cherkasy in the interior of the country and the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, among others. Air defenses became active in both cities.

Russia, in turn, reported Ukrainian attacks. Among other things, the naval base in Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean peninsula was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones early on Friday morning, the state agency Tass reported.







No Taurus missiles for Ukraine – but Patriot anti-aircraft defense

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) does not want to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to the war zone for the time being, despite urgent requests from Ukraine. Instead, he promised Ukrainian President Zelenskyj another Patriot air defense system for the winter months on the sidelines of the European summit in Granada, Spain. Scholz justified his preliminary no to Taurus by saying that Germany could be drawn into the war.

Özdemir promises help with agricultural exports during his visit to Ukraine

During a visit to Ukraine, Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir once again promised German solidarity and support. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be allowed to use hunger as a weapon, said the Green politician at a meeting with his counterpart Mykola Solskyi in Ukraine.

Putin: Shrapnel found on Prigozhin’s body

Meanwhile, Putin commented on the cause of the plane crash for the first time around six weeks after the death of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. “Fragments of hand grenades have been discovered in the bodies of those killed in the air disaster,” Putin said at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, southern Russia. “There was no external influence on the aircraft, that is a fact that has already been established,” he also claimed, citing investigators. This could not be independently verified.

Many international observers suspect that the Kremlin had Putin’s former confidant Prigozhin killed on August 23 because he had previously organized an uprising against the Russian military leadership and also killed fighter pilots. Russia has rejected an international investigation into the crash of Prigozhin’s private plane, in which nine other passengers died.

What will be important on Friday

Partly under the influence of Russia’s war against Ukraine, it will be announced this Friday who will be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Last year the prize went to the Center for Civil Liberties from Ukraine, the imprisoned Belarusian human rights lawyer Ales Bialyazki and the human rights organizations Memorial from Russia.