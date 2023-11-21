The newly elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, a defender of the Ukrainian cause, is a reason for hope for the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, his diplomatic advisor Igor Zhovkva told EFE Agency this Tuesday (21), citing the possibility of a summit between Ukraine and Latin America.

“We are very confident that relations (with Argentina) will intensify,” said Zhovkva, referring to the message sent by the Ukrainian president to Milei, in which he congratulated him on the “convincing victory” and thanked him for his “clear moral position of support for Ukraine”.

Asked whether Zelensky would invite Milei to visit Ukraine, Zhovkva said that was the president’s own decision, but added that “any international leader who supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression is welcome.”

The advisor also reaffirmed Zelensky’s willingness to visit Latin America if he receives an invitation from one of the continent’s presidents and encouraged Milei to join leaders who support the Ukrainian Peace Formula – a document that establishes ten goals to restore peace.

Zhovkva cited the possibility of Argentina hosting a summit between Ukraine and Latin American countries with the coming to power of Milei, who will assume the presidency on December 10 and succeed Peronist Alberto Fernández in the Casa Rosada.

Zelensky’s advisor recalled that Milei repeatedly expressed his support for the Ukrainian cause and his condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military aggression carried out against Ukraine. Zhovkva also mentioned the appearance of the elected president of Argentina with a Ukrainian flag in a protest against the Russian invasion.

The member of the Ukrainian presidential cabinet highlighted that there is a “great potential to be explored” in bilateral relations between Ukraine and Argentina, which could produce results in areas such as cooperation in the agricultural sector, in which the industries of both countries stand out.

Earlier this year, Ukraine made it a priority to gain support and presence in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Zelensky has invited Latin American leaders, such as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to visit Ukraine several times, but has so far not received a positive response.

Milei, who describes himself as a libertarian, called Putin an “autocrat” and is believed to be likely to adopt a more pro-Ukraine stance. (With EFE agency)