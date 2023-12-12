Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Zelensky meets Biden in Washington. The Ukrainian president hopes for further military aid in the war against Russia.

Washington, DC – With a view to further military aid for the Ukraine war receives US President Joe Biden the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky this Tuesday at the White House. Biden had invited the Ukrainian to Washington “to underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against the brutal Russian invasion,” the White House said in advance. A press conference is expected afterwards.

During his visit to the US capital, Zelensky also wants to meet with members of Congress, including the Republican leader of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. Zelenskyj had already arrived in Washington on Monday and attended a number of appointments, for example with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj

Zelensky warns of Putin: “You can count on Ukraine”

At the meeting with Zelensky, Austin reiterated the continued support of the USA for the Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. “We are determined to show the world that America will not hesitate in defending freedom,” he said during a speech at a university that trains military leaders. In view of the struggle in the US Congress to release further military aid, he warned: “America's commitments must be kept. America's security must be defended. And America must keep its word.”

Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fighting against Ukraine, but in reality he was targeting the entire free and united Europe. He is destroying the lives of people in Ukrainian cities, but his real goal is freedom. At another point in his speech, which he delivered in English, he said Ukraine has not given up and will not give up. “You can count on Ukraine, and we hope that we can count on you too.” When the free world hesitates, dictatorships rejoice.

The release of new US aid to Ukraine is currently blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament. Increasingly republican express doubts about support for Ukraine or reject it completely. According to the government in Washington, the funds for Ukraine previously approved by Parliament will be completely used up by the end of the year. It is Zelensky's third visit to Washington since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression.

Praise for Ukraine: IMF sees commitment against corruption

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said at a meeting with Zelensky that Ukraine had managed to “implement and maintain sound economic policies” with the support of the international community. The Ukrainian authorities demonstrated commitment to addressing key governance and corruption issues. This is evidence of Zelensky's leadership strength.

The IMF had the of Russia Ukraine provided a billion-dollar financing package in March. The loan program is intended to give the country access to 15.6 billion US dollars (around 14.4 billion euros). The program is part of an international aid package totaling 115 billion US dollars (around 106 billion euros) and will run for four years.

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine. The fighting was particularly intense recently in the eastern Donetsk region. The EU Commission wants to present a proposal for the use of income from fixed Russian assets. The blockade of Russian assets is the result of sanctions imposed last year due to war of aggression. According to the Commission, Russian assets worth more than 200 billion euros are currently blocked in the EU. (nak/dpa)