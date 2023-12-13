The Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches need two things: prospects to fight for, and resources to fight with. The EU would deliver both at the summit that starts on Thursday. Now that Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán is threatening to block this, diplomats are working overtime to be able to offer the Ukrainians something.
Hans Nijenhuis
Latest update:
19:54
