Ukraine names its war goals for the summer offensive. EU foreign policy chief Borrell does not believe that the war in Ukraine will end any time soon.

Kiev – For the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the main goal of the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war clear: Russia must lose the war – and will. Resnikov has that Newspapers of the Funke media group and the French newspaper Ouest France said. “We must shake Russians’ confidence that they can win this war,” he said. One will all temporarily occupied areas of the Ukraine free, according to Resnikov.

According to Resnikov, the internationally recognized borders of 1991 should be restored. That also includes the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia Crimea and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, he explains. According to him, Ukraine does not want to attack Russian territory. “We don’t need Russian land. We would like to live with a democratically ruled neighbor, not with an autocratic regime,” Resnikov said.

Resnikov: Ukraine is hoping for German Eurofighters

Ukraine is striving for normal relations with Russia, such as those with Poland, Slovakia or Romania. For the recent attacks on Russian territory According to Ukraine, it is not responsible. According to Reznikov, Russian citizens who do not agree with the Kremlin regime are behind it. With a view to the fighter jet coalition for Ukraine, the country is also hoping for Germany to participate.

Reznikov suggests that Great Britain and Germany could combine their Eurofighter capacities. First of all, however, Ukraine would welcome it if Germany were to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots on Eurofighters, Resnikov added. Germany and Great Britain recently ruled out delivering fighter jets to Ukraine in the foreseeable future.

Borrell: The war won’t be over in the summer

There is currently a lot of speculation as to whether the announced Ukrainian counter-offensive has already begun or is imminent. In the newspaper interview, Reznikov said he could not answer that, otherwise Russia could learn details. But he is just as optimistic as the President Volodymyr Zelenskyythat Ukraine could achieve a breakthrough with its counter-offensive this year. There will then be new waves of escapes from Russian soldiers on Ukrainian territory. The Russians lack resources and many recruits lack experience, Resnikov said.

Meanwhile, the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, expects that the war will not be over in the summer either. He saw a concentration of troops on both sides and Russia’s clear will to win the war, he said at an event in Barcelona. Russia will not negotiate before trying to win the war. Wladimir Putin have amassed more than 300,000 men, twice the number at the start of the invasion, Borrell said. (Gregor-Jose Moser)