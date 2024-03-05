Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

The Ukrainian “Magura V5” sea drones were able to sink a warship off Crimea in the Ukrainian war. The Ka-29 submarine hunting helicopter was also destroyed in the attack on Russia.

Kiev – According to its own statements, Ukraine sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea on the night of March 5th. The patrol ship “Sergei Kotov” was attacked in a drone attack by the Ukrainian military off the occupied Crimean peninsula. In addition, a Kamov Ka-29 helicopter was destroyed near the Kerch Strait. This was announced by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on Ukrainian television.

Ukraine destroys ship “Sergei Kotov” in attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet

The Russian warship of the Black Sea Fleet and the helicopter were hit by “Magura V5” sea drones. The attack in the Ukraine war cost around 60 million euros Ship particularly badly damaged on stern, starboard and port sides, whereupon the corvette finally sank. The Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine (HUR) has already published a video from the perspective of the sea drones. There you can see how the drones head towards the Russian warship and fire. The subsequent explosion can also be seen in the approximately two-minute clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Ukraine's naval drones also sink Russian Ka-29 submarine-hunting helicopters

The Sergei Kotov model belongs to the so-called Vasily Bykov class of the Russian Navy. The ships are equipped with a hangar for Russian military helicopters to improve the operational capabilities of the Black Sea Fleet. According to HUR, there was a Kamov Ka-29 on board at the time of the Ukrainian attack. The Ka-29 is a further development of the Kamov Ka-27, which was designed as a submarine hunting helicopter. It is capable of detecting and disabling submarines to a depth of 500 meters.

Russian Kamov Ka-29 destroyed with warship: Helicopter can operate even in extreme weather

The helicopter from the Russian manufacturer Kamov is used primarily for airborne operations and, depending on the configuration, is equipped with machine guns, rockets and air-to-ground guided missiles. Unlike the Ka-27 combat zone transport helicopter, the Ka-29 can withstand difficult weather conditions on ships. Ka-27 can operate safely even in wind gusts of 20 meters per second, heavy seas or extreme temperatures of -50 to +60 degrees.

The Kamov Ka-29 helicopter is also equipped with a versatile armament, including a 7.62 mm turret machine gun in the nose, a 30 mm autocannon on the side and the ability to carry up to 1,500 kilos of external loads. This equipment enables the Russian helicopters to carry out missions ranging from anti-tank or anti-submarine warfare to combating ground targets.

The Russian Ka-29 submarine hunting helicopter during a test flight in St. Petersburg. © IMAGO/Vadim Savitskii

Ukraine sinks Russian warship and helicopter: dead and injured

A HUR spokesman said there were deaths and injuries on the Russian side in the Ukraine attack on “Sergei Kotov” and the submarine hunting helicopter. However, some of the crew members on board the ship could have evacuated in time.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine War, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has repeatedly become a target of the Ukrainian military. Most recently, two Russian warships “Ivanovets” and “Caesar Kunikov” were sunk with drones in February. The now destroyed patrol ship “Sergei Kotov” was severely damaged in an attack by Ukraine in September.