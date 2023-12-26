President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainian forces on their action: “There will be no peaceful place for the occupiers in Ukraine” | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A Ukrainian missile attack this Tuesday (26) in Theodosia, on the occupied Crimean peninsula, killed one person, injured two others and hit the Novocherkassk, an amphibious assault landing ship of the Russian Navy.

The information was initially released by Ukraine, which said that the vessel was destroyed. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, but stated that the ship “suffered damage”, without saying that it was destroyed.

Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, congratulated those involved in the “destruction of the large landing ship Novocherkassk” in a Telegram message.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two Ukrainian Air Force Su-24 fighter jets involved in the attack were shot down about 125 kilometers northeast of the city of Nikolayev.

According to the Tass agency, the department confirmed the death of one person and that two others were injured, in addition to damage to Novocherkassk, six buildings in the region and a train station.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the country's forces on the operation. “There will be no peaceful place for the occupiers in Ukraine,” the president said. Crimea has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

In recent days, Ukraine had shot down a Russian Su-24 fighter over Donetsk, a Su-30SM fighter over the Black Sea and three Su-34s.