Russian state-owned Rosneft refinery more than 800 kilometers from Moscow went up in flames. The offensive takes place on the second day of the presidential election that should make Putin's stay in power official. Ukraine launched this Saturday (16/02) another offensive with drones against Russian energy facilities, hitting a state-owned Rosneft refinery in Sizran, about 850 kilometers from Moscow. The place was on fire, but no injuries were reported.

Another attack took place in the same region, Samara, against the Novokubiche refinery, but, according to governor Dmitri Azarov, local air defenses shot down the robot planes.

The fire in Sizran was controlled hours later, according to authorities. The attacks highlighted Ukraine's ability to launch attacks hundreds of kilometers into Russian territory to target its energy sector. Two other major refineries were torched earlier this week by drone strikes that disrupted half or more of their production. . Since the beginning of the year, the number of Russian refineries hit by attacks has reached seven.

The attacks also took place in parallel with the second day of the Russian presidential election, seen by critics of Vladimir Putin's regime as a mere Kremlin act.

Just this Saturday, in the Russian region of Belgorod, where cross-border attacks from Ukraine have become part of everyday life, the governor reported the deaths of a man and a woman. Video obtained by Reuters showed fires and air raid sirens sounding in the empty streets of the city of Belgorod.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it repelled attempts by pro-Ukrainian forces to cross the border into the Belgorod region. Governor Gladkov said that given “the current situation,” schools in much of the region would close on Monday and Tuesday, and that shopping centers in the city of Belgorod would close on Sunday and Monday.

Russia carried out its deadliest attack in weeks last Friday, when its missiles struck a residential area in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 70.

jps (Reuters, ots)