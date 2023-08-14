Home page politics

Ukraine apparently attacked Russian forces in Crimea and the Black Sea Saturday night with a wave of drones. Moscow is said to have suffered significant casualties.

Munich/Yevpatoriia – Russia is coming under increasing pressure in the Ukraine war in Crimea, which was annexed in violation of international law. In the night from Friday to Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces are said to have covered Moscow’s troops on the peninsula with a veritable wave of drones.

Russia under pressure from Ukraine offensive: Crimean bridge probably hit again by rocket

That reported the Ukrainska Pravda on Sunday (13 August). That’s not all: Apparently, the Russian Black Sea Fleet was attacked on the open sea by at least one Ukrainian water drone. The same Ukrainian news portal published a drone video of the attack, which is said to come from Ukrainian security circles.

And: The Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland, was probably hit by a rocket again. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was a modified S-200 anti-aircraft missile that was said to have been shot down. So the version of the Kremlin. However, photos from Saturday showed a large column of smoke rising from the Crimean Bridge.

“17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea on Saturday night. According to initial reports, dozens of Russian occupiers were killed or injured in the attack Ukrainska Pravda. The reports cannot be independently verified. It would be the next strike against the invading Russian army on the peninsula.

Missiles against Russia’s army: Ukraine repeatedly attacks Crimea

In late July, Ukraine’s Storm Shadow cruise missiles reportedly wreaked havoc at a Russian army repair facility, something the Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied. In addition, the Crimean bridges have repeatedly been a preferred target for the Ukrainians in recent weeks. The Chonhar Bridge in the northeast of the peninsula, for example, has recently been attacked several times with long-range missiles, which photos on social networks are said to prove.

Pillar of smoke over the Crimean bridge: did Ukraine hit the transport link with a missile again? © IMAGO/Alyona Popova

Ukraine offensive: Russian Black Sea Fleet apparently attacked with sea drones

In mid-July, the Crimean bridge across the Kerch Strait was also attacked with at least one sea drone, causing part of the roadway to sag. It has since been repaired. Such a maritime drone is said to have been used for another attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Saturday night.

The video of Ukrainska Pravda it was apparently leaked by the Ukrainian Navy. It shows a suspected explosion on a Russian warship. You can also see how other Russian ships defend themselves against the drones with machine gun fire. It is likely to have been more than one marine drone, since different video sequences were shown from different perspectives. The recordings cannot be independently verified. Nevertheless, a veritable wave of drones to Crimea can be expected this weekend. (pm)