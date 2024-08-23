Home policy

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

A fuel depot in southern Russia has been burning since Sunday. The Russian authorities cannot get the fire under control. Now there is a risk of a major explosion.

Rostov – According to unofficial information, a tank depot in southern Russia that has been burning for days is again being burned down by a Ukrainian drone attacked The drone hit the city early Friday morning (23 August), the Telegram channel Shot and other Russian media.

A on X (formerly Twitter) shows the extent of the impact in the Ukraine war: Dark, black clouds of smoke rise into the sky. According to the Rostov news portal 161.ru residents were awakened by the sounds of a massive explosion in the oil depot on Friday morning at around half past three local time. “It was very loud, I woke up from the explosion. The glow illuminated [die Stadt] Proletarsk,” a local resident reported Newsweek.

Over 500 firefighters deployed: Kiev attacks with drones in Ukraine war – fires break out

The fire in the Proletarsk fuel depot with more than 70 individual tanks was already started last Sunday morning by a Ukrainian drone attack and has not yet been extinguished. The Ukraine is apparently trying to spread the fire to cisterns full of kerosene that are not yet burning, it was said about the alleged new attack. This is reported by the dpa-d. “There is a risk of an unprecedented explosion,” said the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel ‘Crimean Wind’. “All Russian officials are silent.”

Ukraine is increasingly attacking refineries and fuel depots in Russia. © Uncredited/Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

Officials did not comment. The Russian Defense Ministry reported nighttime Ukrainian drone attacks The impact on the Belgorod and Kursk-Rostov regions was not mentioned. The Rostov regional authorities have declared a state of emergency for the Proletarsk district.

The state Tass news agency reported on Wednesday (21 August) that 47 firefighters had been injured in the fire. Other media spoke of over 500 firefighters who were deployed to fight the fire. The Reuters news agency reported that even Russian Orthodox priests visited the scene of the fire and blessed the firefighting equipment.

Ukraine remains tight-lipped: Kyiv does not provide information on hits on military targets

Kiev accused Russia of renewed attacks during the night. The Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel that there had been two missile attacks from the Voronezh region and 16 drone attacks during the night. Of these, 14 drones were intercepted. The air defense system was active in the Cherkassy, ​​Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.

A Russian missile hit the Cherkassy region in central Ukraine, the region’s military governor, Ihor Taburez, announced on his Telegram channel. Debris damaged buildings and cars. Stored wood caught fire. Ukraine does not generally provide information on possible hits on military targets. (bg/dpa)