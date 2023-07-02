The Newcastle forward decides the match in Kutaisi: Israel is in the semifinal. Cross of the Portuguese in the second half. In the evening the last quarter-final between France and Ukraine

Adrian Seu

The Under 21 European Championship now has the complete picture of the semi-finalists: Israel and Spain, who qualified yesterday, were joined today by England (beating Portugal 1-0) and Ukraine (surprising 3-1 against France). England-Israel will be played on Wednesday at 6pm, Spain-Ukraine at 9pm.

England-Portugal 1-0A flash in the first half and a strenuous defense in the second half. Thus Carsley’s England wins the pass for the semi-final of the U21 European Championship, the second in the last four editions. However, to overcome Portugal, a recovery of great sacrifice and a pinch of luck is needed despite dominating the first half. A flash of Gordon decides, in the second center in the tournament after the seal in the group stage against Israel, the same rival that the English will find on Wednesday on the way to the final. For the English still clean sheet in the tournament. With this result, however, Israelis are already certain of participating in the Olympics as well as Spain.

winning paw — The Portuguese coach confirmed the 4-3-3 formation after the success against Belgium, with Conceiçao on the right and the exchange of forward positions between Neto and Silva. Instead, my colleague Carsley returns to his origins, dusting off the 4-4-2 after the variant adopted against Germany. Unlike the Portuguese, the English can count on a greater freshness resulting from the large turnover against the Germans and it shows: clear supremacy in midfield thanks to the double management entrusted to Ramsey and Gomes, equally on the lanes (where Gibbs-White and Jones push regularly creating numerical superiority), and in front there is Madueke who towers with the assistance of a Gordon who ranges without giving points of reference to the rival defenders. The dribbling superiority of the English does not produce big chances except for a powerful shot by Jones just wide (4′) and a crossed left foot by Gordon saved by Biai (23′), but after the first half hour the pace picks up and the team Carsley passes in the 34th minute with a masterful choral action started by Ramsey and Madueke, finished off by Gibbs-White and finished off by a sure-footed right-footed shot by Gordon.

Portuguese reaction — Portugal tries to build the reaction by focusing on Conceiçao's speed along the right out, which gives rise to the only, gigantic opportunity of the first half (Trafford save on Neto). But it was in the second half that Rui Jorge's team changed gears, thanks to the introduction of Bernardo who gave new life to the midfielder. Thanks also to the greater pressing, the insertions of Neves and Dantas, the thrusts of Neto on the left side and, first of all, the entry of Araujo in place of an impalpable Silva. The Benfica striker wreaked havoc in the English defense and in the 73rd minute hit the crossbar right in with a nice twisting header, a prelude to a close finish. In the last twenty minutes England had to raise the barricades and rely on the reflexes of their goalkeeper, who frustrated the last attempts of Bernardo, Neves and Conceiçao. The Portuguese are left with the regret of having thrown away a half, while England thanks the crossbar and Trafford, flying to the semifinals after two eliminations in the first round.

Ukraine-France 3-1Cynicism and effectiveness are instead the keys to the last quarter-final, which sees Ukraine win 3-1 after 90′ full of emotions. In Cluj it is France that gives the sensation of being able to get the upper hand without even too much effort, thanks to a fluid maneuver, the direction of Caqueret and the inspired plays of Cherki and Barcola, it is no coincidence that the two who pack the transalpine advantage after 12 ‘ (wonderful feint and Cherki’s winning left). But Rotan’s team counts on Mudryk’s experience and class, good at lighting up when he serves despite the long breaks. Chelsea’s jewel needs a prestigious number on 30′ on AC Milan player Kalulu, pushed to a penalty foul (converted by Sudakov) and a sudden pinpoint throw that catches Sudakov again on 44’ for overtaking before the break.

Surrender BlueThe transalpines sin enough, they pay for the bad luck with a splendid right-footed shot from Barcola (sensational the post in the 38th minute to beat Trubin) and, in the second half, give in to nervousness against a Ukraine that does not allow the slightest space. Rotan blocks the defense by switching to an extremely low 5-4-1, while Ripoll plays everything in the last twenty minutes with the arrivals of the AC Milan player Adli, Gendrey, Wahi and Kalimuendo, thus switching to a sort of 4-2-4 . The foreseeable transalpine assaults find a Trubin who is always up to it, and when Wahi scores the equalizer in the 80th minute it is the Var who throttle the French exultation for an evident offside. The technology that had not been able to intervene in the challenge with Italy favoring France thus ends up condemning the transalpines one step away from the semifinals. Also because, a handful of minutes later, Ukraine also scores the third goal with a good number from Bondarenko, able to overtake Lukeba and chill Chevalier from the small box. For France it is a sentence, with Ukraine which in its third participation wins its second continental semi-final. Rotan's troop also detaches the last pass for the 2024 Olympics, joining Israel, Spain and France (qualified by right).