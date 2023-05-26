Ukraine, bombs on a clinic in Dnipro: dead and wounded. But also in Russia there was an attack with Ukrainian drones

Russian raids continueUkrainewith Kiev who responds with new ones incursions into Russian territory. At least four explosions were heard in the southeastern Ukrainian oblast of Dnepropetrovsk and especially in the regional capital Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials. The anti-aircraft alarm was activated in these hours in the region and in 10 other Ukrainian oblasts, including that of Kiev. TO diplomatic level there is a slight opening from Kiev, in view of the peace talks to be held in July, while Moscow welcomes the initiative of Pope francesco.

Kiev: “Medical facility in Dnipro hit, there are victims”

Several explosions were reported last night in Ukraine, including the capital, with the military administration in Kiev reporting that Ukrainian air defenses are at work on the city and the surrounding oblast. “Russian terrorists hit a medical facility in DniproThere are victims”. This was announced this morning by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak on Telegram. At the moment, the death toll is two killed and 30 wounded, including two children. In a new update on the attack, the Dnipropetrovsk region governor, Andriy Lysak, he added: “A residential neighborhood. A medical facility, a veterinary clinic and buildings around it. Now everything here is shattered,” he said. “Everything is drenched in smoke, tears and human grief. We will not forgive the scum! Never! May they burn in hell just as Dnipro “burned” today,” he concluded.

