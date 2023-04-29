Kyiv (agencies)

Russia and Ukraine exchanged shelling yesterday, while Ukraine hinted at the imminence of launching a counterattack, as Kiev has said for months that it wants to launch an offensive to restore the lands occupied by Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine.

And Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced yesterday that Kiev is finalizing preparations for a counterattack on Russian forces, stressing its readiness to a large extent to move forward with the attack.

He added, “As soon as the weather improves and the commanders make their decision, “we will launch the attack.” “The preparations are nearing completion,” Reznikov said, during a press conference in Kiev.

He did not give a date for the start of the counter-attack, but said, “In general, we are very prepared.”

In addition, the Russian forces announced the bombing of Ukrainian cities with missiles, killing at least 12 people in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.

The attacks, launched by Russia, are the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes since the start of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022.

In turn, the Ukrainian military said that it shot down 21 out of 23 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces. Explosions rocked the center of the capital, Kiev, also after midnight yesterday, and officials said that air defense units destroyed 11 missiles and two drones.

On the other hand, Ukraine announced strikes on Donetsk, the main city controlled by Russia in eastern Ukraine, as confirmed by the Moscow-appointed authorities yesterday. The Ukrainian strikes targeted a hospital, a park, and residential buildings, killing 7 people, including a child, and wounding 10.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced, on Thursday, that it welcomed anything that might contribute to bringing the end of the conflict in Ukraine closer, in reference to a phone call made by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, last Wednesday.

It was the first time the two leaders had spoken since the crisis began, but the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, an operation Kiev and its Western allies describe as an “unjustified grab” of territory.