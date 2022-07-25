The arrival in Ukraine of the early Himars, sophisticated mobile multiple rocket launchers supplied by the Americans, has already changed the games on the ground Of the war. But Kiev would like at least a hundred, perhaps equipped with longer range ammunition, such as the Atacms (Army Tactical Missile System) that can reach targets at a distance of 300 km. Washington for now niche, while there are those who warn that the window of opportunity to defeat the Russian invasion is now.

Read also

For now, with the four new ones announced on Friday, we are at a total of 16 Himars. Three other similar systems have been promised by London and Berlin. With these weapons, the Ukrainians have already destroyed Russian ammunition depots. And the results were seen immediately. Russian bombings are “ten times less” than before, said Bohdan Dmytruk, a battalion commander of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian army, adding that now the average number of soldiers with head trauma is one per week, compared to two-three. to the day of the pre Himars era. The Russians, he points out, will be forced to move the deposits on their territory, away from the reach of the Himars, which have a range of 80 km.

In addition to being accurate in hitting targets, the Himars move very quickly, making them difficult to spot. Ukrainians say the Russians have failed to destroy even one, despite Moscow claiming to the contrary.

“For an effective counter offensive, at least 100 are needed” and with higher range ammunition, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, speaking of the Himars on video link with the Atlantic council. But for now, the US remains cautious. US President Joe Biden wants to avoid an escalation and has said he does not want to send weapons whose range allows them to strike into Russian territory. But the Ukrainians retort that Himars equipped with Atacms would allow them to position themselves further from the front line, protecting the lives of the soldiers.

In the background there is also the debate on what the American goal is. Support the Ukrainians to kick the Russians out of their territory, or simply put Kiev in a better position to negotiate a ceasefire. Meanwhile, analyst Alina Polyakova, president of the Center for European Policy Analysis, warns that there is now a window of opportunity of four to six months to change the course of the war. And that we cannot wait too long to decide on the shipment of weapons that can represent a “game changer”.