High tension in Ukrainewith the figure of President Volodymyr Zelensky at the center of a complex picture. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has banned former President Petro Poroshenko from traveling abroadclaiming to have information that he intended to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was called a “friend” of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an SBU report.

Poroshenko’s permit already issued for a business trip to the United States was also cancelled. The SBU believes that Moscow, among other things, intends to exploit possible meetings of Ukrainian politicians with foreign politicians to promote narratives “about the need for a negotiation process with the Russian Federation.” Orban is considered a person who “systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a ‘friend of Putin’ and calls for the lifting of sanctions against Russia”.

Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party rejected the SBU’s accusations, stressing that it had planned visits only to Poland and the United States from December 1 to 8, and not to Budapest. In addition to Poroshenko, three party deputies were also banned from leaving the country.

In the internal framework of Ukraine, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko’s attack on Zelensky stands out in the last few hours in an interview with the Swiss news program 20 Minuten broadcast in both Russia and Ukraine. “People wonder why we weren’t better prepared for this war. Because Zelensky denied until the end that it would come to this,” Klitschko said in the interview.

“There was too much information that did not correspond to reality,” the 52-year-old former world boxing champion said, accusing the president of “mistakes” and calling for honesty about the real situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion. “Zelensky is paying for the mistakes he made,” Klitschko said.

“Of course we can lie to our people and our partners, but it cannot be done forever,” he added, at the same time offering clear support to the Ukrainian chief of staff, General Valery Zaluzhny, who had been criticized a month ago for saying the war had reached a stalemate. “He told the truth,” Klitschko said in the interview. “Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth. He explained and justified what the current situation is.”