Ukraine | High-ranking general: “Ukraine has broken through Russia’s first line of defense”

Ukrainian brigadier Oleksandr Tarnavskyi tells For The Guardian in an interview that his troops made an important breakthrough near Zaporizhia.

According to Tarnavsky, who is leading the southern counterattack, Ukraine has breached Russia’s first line of defense near Zaporizhzhia after weeks of demining. Now the troops expect to advance faster towards Russia’s second line of defense.

Tarnavskyi estimates that Russia has spent about 60 percent of its time and resources on building the first line of defense and only 20 percent on building the second and third lines, as Moscow did not expect the Ukrainian force to break through the first line of defense, he said.

Tarnavskyi said after the first breakthrough in an interview with the Observer magazine that Ukraine was “between the first and second lines of defense”. He said that the Ukrainian troops were stationed on both sides of the defense line and were strengthening their position in the areas they captured in the battles.

Vast minefields slowed Ukrainian forces for weeks. According to Tarnavskyi, demining was slow.

Meanwhile, “the Russians just stood there and waited for the Ukrainian army to come,” he said.

Now however, the Russian troops are forced to act, because the Ukrainians have returned to their tanks, he continued.

“Sooner or later, the Russians will run out of their best soldiers as well. It will give us an impetus to attack more powerfully and quickly,” Tarnavskyi said.

Tarnavskyi has been doing well in combat since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. Last September, he became the leader of the forces fighting for the liberation of Kherson. Just two months later, Herson was released.

Tarnavskyi admitted to The Guardian that at the beginning of the counterattack, Ukraine did not expect that demining would take as much time as it did in the end.

“Evacuating the wounded was difficult at that point, unfortunately. It also made it difficult for us to advance.”

According to him, the Russians thought that Ukraine would not survive the first line of defense.

“They [venäläiset] had been preparing for over a year.”

Tarnavskyi says that the Russians had positioned themselves in concrete dugouts behind the minefield and fired from their positions at both Ukrainian mine clearance and assault vehicles.

However, it did not discourage the Ukrainians, he says. The infantry troops set out at night to clear mines on foot, meter by meter, in pitch darkness.

Since the Russians fired on all moving vehicles, demining was carried out only by infantry – in the middle of the night.

“ “In order to be successful in any direction, the enemy must always be misled.”

Now that the minefields have been cleared, the Russians have lost most of their superiority.

According to him, the defensive line is not built as well as the first one. That's why Ukrainians can now use their vehicles, even though there are still minefields.

According to Tarnavskyi, Ukraine is preparing a surprise attack.

“In order to succeed in any direction, the enemy must always be misled,” Tarnavskyi said.

He did not give The Guardian an exact timetable for reaching major targets such as Melitopol or the coast of the Asvovan Sea, but promised that the fighting would continue.