Ukraine, found a million in the sofa bed of the former deputy defense minister

During a search at the home of former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Mironyuk, one million dollars in cash was found.

Cash was stored in a sofa bed, in several currencies, including euros. The search dates back to August 2022. However, the images of the find were released by the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda are now. He brings it back RaiNews24.

In the images we see an investigator extracting the banknotes from the sofa bed in the apartment of the former deputy defense minister.

According to reports from the Ukrainian newspaper, the search is part of a series of investigations related to procurement fraud at the Defense Ministry. The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office Andriy Yermak had in fact promised to fight multiple corruption cases.

Oleksandr Mironyuk will have to defend himself against the accusation of embezzlement regarding the purchase of bulletproof vests and other ammunition. Mironyuk had a key role in public procurement management.

According to what he reports RaiNews, Myronyuk presented a document through a notary deed that would prove that the money belonged to Eleonora Duminsh, 86, a resident of Kharkiv. The woman had made a loan to the deputy minister.

According to reports from Ukrayinska Pravda, “Duminsh would be a relative of one of the founders of a holding company which, among other things, is engaged in the production of rifles”.