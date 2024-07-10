F-16s ‘in flight’ for Ukraine, with a ‘loud and clear’ message to ChinaRussia’s point of reference in the war of aggression against Kiev. These are two of the elements that stand out in Washington, where the NATO summit for the 75th anniversary of the Alliance is taking place.

F-16 for Kiev, here we are

Member countries have begun the promised transfer of combat aircraft to Kiev: Potential turning point in war with Russia taking shape. “As we speak, the transfer of F-16 jets from Denmark and the Netherlands is underway” to Kiev’s forces, says Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. The process should be completed by the summer.

These fighter jets – which the Ukrainian government has been requesting since the beginning of the war in 2022 – will help “Vladimir Putin to concentrate his mind” and convince him that there is no chance of Russia winning the war.

“The quickest path to peace is through a strong Ukraine,” the secretary of state continued, saying it would be “a success” to see a Ukraine that is “independent,” “able to stand on its own two feet,” and “increasingly integrated” with organizations like the European Union and NATO. “What we see is that Ukraine is on a trajectory to do just that, militarily,” he said.

“I am grateful to the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands for taking concrete steps to achieve the goal of all Ukrainians: to strengthen our Air Force with F-16s. I am grateful to Belgium and Norway for their commitment to providing us with their F-16 jets. This is a clear signal that Russia’s ability to terrorize the Ukrainian population, cities and communities will continue to decline,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The F-16s will also be used to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. I am confident that they will help us better protect Ukrainians from brutal Russian attacks, such as this week’s raid on Kiev’s Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital,” he added. “I expect our coalition will be further strengthened by the accession of new participants. The F-16s bring a just and lasting peace closer, demonstrating that terrorism must fail anywhere and at any time. Our team continues to work in Washington to reach agreements that will strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities,” Zelensky concluded.

The message to China

“We are not just transferring F-16s, we are also training pilots,” says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Overall, he says, “we have agreed to a financial commitment to help Ukraine build a force that can defeat Russian aggression today and deter it tomorrow. We agreed that 40 billion euros is a minimum starting point. within the next year,” he says.

“The issue of Ukraine’s entry into NATO remains on the table: “We will continue to support Ukraine on the irreversible path to NATO membership. The work we are doing together now will ensure that, when the time is right, Ukraine can join without delay. It is not a question of if, but when”, he reiterates.

An unequivocal message to China comes from the Washington summit. “China is a key enabler of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. China is providing equipment, microelectronics, many other tools that are enabling Russia to build the missiles, bombs, planes, weapons used to attack Ukraine. The fact that this concept is now clearly stated and signed by all NATO allies is an important message to China,” Stoltenberg said. “The message sent by NATO from this summit is loud and clear: we are clearly defining China’s responsibility when it comes to enabling Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.”