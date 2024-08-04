Arrival of F16s in Ukraine Represents ‘A New Chapter’ in the Country’s Defense at war with Russia, even though their numbers “are not sufficient”. The president Volodmire Zelensky shines a spotlight on a new phase in the conflict, characterized by the use of Western-supplied coalition fighter jets. For months, Ukrainian pilots have been training abroad to use the jets.

Zelensky speaks at a base outside Kiev and recalls “hundreds of meetings and negotiations to strengthen the capabilities of our air force and air defense.” “We often heard that it was impossible,” Zelensky says. “Now it is a reality, the F16s are in Ukraine, I am proud of all our men who master these planes and have already started using them for our country.”

Zelensky says he is grateful to his partners, especially the first countries that accepted Kiev’s request: “Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States and all our partners, we appreciate your support.” The glass, however, remains half empty: “So far, the number of aircraft available in Ukraine and the number of pilots already trained are not sufficient.“.

Russia Pushes for Chsaiv Yar: Why It’s Crucial

The war picture remains extremely complex for Kiev’s forces. The analysis of the conflict highlights the advance of Russian units in the area of ​​the city of Chasiv Yar, a key hub in Donetsk. Chasiv Yar has been in Moscow’s sights for months: controlling the city means taking possession of a crucial logistics center, which due to its geographical location and the characteristics of the territory can become the springboard for an extended offensive towards the west, with Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk in the crosshairs.

According to information released by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think tank that monitors field operations on a daily basis, Russian units have begun to cross the Seversky Donets – Donbass canal and are trying to consolidate their positions on the western bank. In July, Ukrainian units had to abandon the eastern bank and retreat to defend themselves more effectively.

The Ukrainian General Staff, in its updates, refers generically to the fighting in the Chasiv Yar area. The city is located west of Bakhmut, which Russia captured in 2023 after months of fierce fighting. Operations launched by Moscow in the Kharkiv region in May forced Kiev to reposition vehicles and men in the northern region, fatally exposing other sectors of the front. Despite this, Russia has not yet managed to break through.