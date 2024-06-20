“Everything is aligning” and “by the summer” the first F-16s will begin to fly the skies of Ukraine. General Arnoud Stallmann, commander of the Netherlands Air Force, who together with Denmark, Belgium and Norway have committed to supply approximately 80 F-16s.

The fighters, requested by Kiev for over a year, should finally materialize in the next few months after major delays in delivery and training that have caused frustration in the Ukrainian government.

Speaking in front of two disused F-16s inside a hangar on the base where a recent program to train Ukrainian Air Force instructors in aircraft maintenance ended, Stallmann – reports the Guardian – underlined that the Training pilots and ground crews to operate the F-16 was not easy. “It’s not just pilots who need training. Technicians and maintenance workers also need in-depth instruction. We are providing comprehensive support training to ensure they can keep the aircraft running efficiently,” she explained.

The Dutch Defense Minister, Kajsa Ollongren, also confirmed that the first deliveries of aircraft to Ukraine should take place this summer and rejected criticism of the delays and reports that Kiev was annoyed by the pace of pilot training, judged to be too slow . “I understand the Ukrainian position perfectly, they want to have them as quickly as possible,” she replied. “We are implementing the project as quickly as possible, we are really expanding our capabilities.”

“The F-16s are much more complicated than the systems used so far by the Ukrainian Air Force. You can’t skip steps, you have to do every step of the process, but we also want to deliver them as quickly as possible,” she added.

There are two pilot training tracks today, one to retrain those experienced in the use of F-16s, which takes place mainly in Denmark and the United States, and the second to train new pilots from scratch in Romania. In addition to the pilots, F-16s require a complicated maintenance regime. Instructors trained in the Netherlands are now expected to pass on their knowledge to others in Ukraine. “The problem is not so much the training of the pilots as the ground staff. There is a whole series of people who need completely different training before they can be used,” a Ukrainian military source said.

Ukraine has been waiting for months to start using fighter jets and hopes their arrival could change the dynamics of the war, forcing Russia to adopt more conservative tactics in its attacks against areas closer to the border. Anatolii Khrapchynskyi, an aviation expert and former Ukrainian military pilot, is also convinced of this. “The Russians will be forced to change tactics. We will be able to target their planes and missiles more effectivelyand it will be really difficult for them to continue using Kab guided aerial bombs, which need to be launched from 50-70 km away,” he said.

In recent weeks, Russia has made extensive use of Kabs against the city of Kharkiv, dropping the bombs from planes that remain within Russian airspace. Numerous Ukrainian sources believe that F-16s would be able to protect Ukraine’s second city from these weapons. “Against this type of armament even air defense systems are not so useful, only aviation,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed last month.

Ollongren confirmed that Ukraine will be able to use fighter jets donated by the Dutch to carry out attacks inside Russia, provided that the use is for defensive purposes and complies with international law. Denmark also announced that it will be allowed to use its F-16s to attack targets inside Russia.

The F-16 represents a significant advance over the current Ukrainian fleet, including Mig-29, Su-24 and Su-25, which were heavily damaged by the conflict. Compared to these fighters, the F-16 can carry a larger load of weapons, equal to the capacity of the Ukrainian tactical bomber, the Su-24. Additionally, the F-16 is equipped with a more powerful radar system, which can help mitigate the radar disadvantage Kiev suffered during the war.