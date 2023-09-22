The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $325 million. The broadcaster NBC News reported this, citing two US officials on the day in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits US President Joe Biden at the White House. The package will include air defense and artillery systems to support the Ukrainian armed forces, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said.

“The president has decided that he will not supply ATACMS to Ukraine, but he hasn’t taken the issue off the table for the future either,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said of Kiev’s supply of ATACMS. long-range missiles that Kiev has been asking for for some time.

The package will include “significant” systems that will increase Ukraine’s “air defense capabilities”.