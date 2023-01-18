In addition to Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior deceased

The Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi is dead in the crash of the helicopter that fell near a kindergarten in Brovary, in the Kiev region. Among the victims were also his deputy Yevhen Yenin and the state secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was reported by the Ukrainian media quoting the head of the national police Ihor Klymenko, specifying that 9 of the 16 dead were on board the aircraft. The others were children.

Ursula Von der Leyen at the Plenary of the Eurochamber: “Alongside Kiev as long as necessary”

“The latest symbol of Russian terror is a yellow kitchen very simple, in a condominium of Dnipro. One day, a little girl is celebrating her birthday, surrounded by yellow furniture and a loving family. The next day, that kitchen is gone. Their happiness is gone, destroyed by Russian missiles. The girl’s father was killed by the Russians. All their lives were destroyed by Russian imperialism”. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this at the Plenary of the Eurochamber. “It is against this that we are all opposing. We have just announced the first tranche of our €18 billion support package for 2023. And we will stand by Ukraine as long as needed,” she stressed.

Charles Michel at the EU Plenary: “I am in favor of supplying tanks to Kiev”

“We must provide all necessary support to Ukraine, I am personally in favor of the supply of tanks”. This was stated by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, speaking in the plenary at the European Parliament.

In Dnipro 45 dead, search for survivors completed

45 people were killed in the attack on the residential building in Dnipro, in one of the bloodiest bombings since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Among the victims too 6 children, the youngest was 11 months old. The Ukrainian rescue services announced in the afternoon of 17 January the end of the search for any survivors. “Rescue operations lasted 69 hours: 39 people were rescued, including 6 children. 79 were injured, including 16 minors. Of these, 28 were hospitalized, 10 are in serious condition”, said the councilor of the Ukrainian presidency, Kyrylo Timochenko on Telegram.

The US sends weapons to Kiev taken from warehouses in Israel and South Korea

The Pentagon is sending a series of munitions stockpiled in Israel and South Korea to Ukraine New York Times. The arsenal used would be that accumulated by the United States for the conflicts in the Middle East. Washington had authorized the government of Israel to access the supplies in an emergency. The emergency decision was taken because American manufacturers are unable to cope with the requests for arms arriving from Kiev, and in the meantime ammunition in the USA has been reduced.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: “Against us final solution as for the Jews”

The US and its allies want to implement “a final solution” against Russia “like Hitler for the Jews”. This was stated by Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference in Moscow.

Kiev, the Russians have kidnapped 14,000 children

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Russians kidnapped 14,000 children. This was denounced by Daria Herasymchuk, presidential adviser for the rights and rehabilitation of minors, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. “We have managed to identify and verify the data of at least 13,899 children kidnapped and deported by the Russian army and unfortunately we can say that only 125 of them made it home”he said, adding that Russian troops have killed 456 children and injured 897 since the start of the war.

Kissinger: “There is no reason now to exclude Ukraine from NATO”

Now there is no longer any reason to keep Ukraine out of NATO: former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said in a virtual connection with the Davos economic forum, backtracking on what he had supported in the past and speaking in favor of Kiev joining the Atlantic Alliance.

