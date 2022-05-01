The war in Ukraine changes. While Russia learns from her mistakes, Ukraine learns that it can cope and for this it counts on the northwestern powers that trust that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of confronting the invader if they have the necessary weapons.

At the beginning of the invasion, on February 24, arms shipments in support of kyiv were limited to light material such as grenade launchers and anti-tank weapons that soldiers could shoulder. Also ammunition, medical equipment, fuel or field rations.

For weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyHe asked that fighter planes be sent to him or that NATO apply a no-fly zone over the Ukrainian sky that would prevent Russian flights. Nevertheless, the agent’s request was unsuccessfulbecause the European and American governments understood that this would lead to their entry into the war.

Zelensky, then, changed his strategy and began to ask for heavy weapons. It took months for NATO to understand that the Ukrainians, contrary to what was feared at the beginning of the war, were not going to fall like cards, but rather they were going to stop the russians if they had those weapons.

That conviction, generated by the Ukrainian army, due to its ability to stop and even expel the Russians from some regions, was key to the decision to send heavy weapons.

foreign arms support

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zleneski Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS

With the new paradigm, the type of shipments changed. Most European countries, in addition to the United States, Canada and Australia, already send tanksanti-aircraft, medium and long-range artillery, howitzers, helicopters and even the first combat planes.

In this sense, shipments began by countries such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia (which went so far as to say that it would be better if the Soviet-made T-72 tanks were used by Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine and not by Slovak soldiers in their country).

The support spread and even Germany, criticized for its hesitation to support a regular war during the first weeks of the conflict, promised this week to send ‘Guepard’ tanks with anti-aircraft capacity and later considers sending the ‘Leopards’, according to the German Defense Minister, Christine Lambertt.

“Faced with a war of brutal aggression, we have said goodbye to a policy of containment regarding the export of weapons in war and conflict zones, above all to help Ukraine” said Lambrecht, who also indicated that it was not an easy decision to makebut that it was “supported by the majority of our population”.

The idea is that with heavy weapons the Ukrainian forces can hold their lines and face the Russians in larger and more classic battles, where artillery and tanks are key. This artillery is used to attack the Russian lines from kilometers away, while the tanks and armored vehicles allow the mobility of the Ukrainian troops along the front lines of the conflict.

The first heavy weapons sent to Ukraine consisted of tanks, artillery and anti-aircraft from the arsenals from countries like Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and others from the Baltic region. Most of these nations still had Soviet-made military equipment, which Ukrainian soldiers know how to use perfectly.

How is the Ukrainian military prepared?

Now that Ukraine will have much more sophisticated Western weapons, groups of Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in secret locations (in some areas of Germany) in the use of military equipment such as helicopters, anti-aircraft, artillery and tanks, by US forces, according to the Pentagon. And it is that each piece of artillery needs between eight and 10 men. This means that to control those 90 pieces you need at least 720 combatants.

“This new training effort in Germany and other locations in Europe is in direct support of recent US security assistance packages, which are designed to help Ukraine win its battles today and build strength for tomorrow,” explained Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby.

At the same time, there was an increase in shipments of attack drones (kamikaze drones), which allow both to directly attack Russian tank columns, and to help their artillery to more accurately calibrate their shots on the ground.

Ukrainian soldiers at the Brovary security point, east of kyiv. (File Image). Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The sending of medium and long-range artillery seems key at this time of the warTherefore, in a conflict of positions with delimited front lines, it is necessary for Ukraine to have weapons with which to hit the Russian forces from a distance.

Some artillery pieces can fire large caliber projectiles up to 40 kilometers away and can be towed or self-propelled. European countries such as Estonia, the Czech Republic, France and the Netherlands are already sending them.

That added to that The US shipped 90 of those pieceswhich exceeds the total stock of some large European countries.

Moscow’s response

Faced with the new scenario, the Kremlin insisted that deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine by European countries threaten security In the continent. “The tendency to fill Ukraine and other countries with weapons are actions that threaten the security of the continent and cause instability,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Russia previously warned that it will consider “legitimate goals” of its Armed Forces the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine.

In this way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, accused NATO this week of “fighting Russia through its proxy and arming that proxy.” Moscow also criticized the delivery to Ukraine of Russian helicopters destined for Afghanistan.

Sergey Lavro, Russian Foreign Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Tanks and other armored vehicles are the other contribution that is growing. Ukraine has already received dozens of tanks, mainly Czech and Polish. The US, UK, Netherlands, and Australia, for their part, are sending armored personnel carriers that can withstand the passage over mines.

Spain this week sent to Poland a military cargo ship with 20 tons of ammunition and dozens of military trucks.

Also Mi-17 type helicopters begin to arrive. They are old, Soviet-made helicopters that the US has bought from Eastern European arsenals, but for which Ukraine has trained pilots.

Ukraine’s chances of victory grow

The meeting earlier this week at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, in which Washington convened defense ministers and heads of state from 40 countries, served to review Ukraine’s needs in heavy military equipment. .

Thus, the meeting, which will be held on a monthly basis, promises to support whatever needs kyiv requires to maintain control of the majority of the countryand even retake lost areas.

US believes Ukraine can ‘win the war’ if by that is meant expelling Russian forces from most of its territory (although Crimea would be the exception). From that meeting also came the appointment of the retired US general, Terry Wolff, as coordinator of all this aid.

The weapons try to keep the Ukrainian lines from sinking and to make the war as expensive as possible for Russia, both in human and economic terms. As Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, pointed out: “We provide the weapons and the Russian Army provides the dead”.

