President Zelensky has been begging for it for nearly a year. But even after new deliberations among the allies, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to wait for the delivery of modern Western main battle tanks. The top meeting at the American air base in Ramstein, Germany, did not produce a decision on Friday about the delivery to Ukraine of the German Leopard 2, of which 2,000 are in use by at least 13 European countries. The United Kingdom had previously decided to send fourteen British main battle tanks to the country, the Challenger 2.

According to some experts, if Ukraine gets enough of them, the Leopard 2 could be decisive for a successful counter-offensive at the front. With the deployment of main battle tanks, it is considered possible to breach Russian defense lines of bunkers, trenches, minefields and other obstacles. “It’s actually very simple, you won’t win the war without tanks,” says retired Lieutenant General Mart de Kruif.

It proves to be a challenge to find modern Western tanks that can be deployed quickly. Hundreds of them have been sold, written off or put away in the last thirty years. After the Cold War, the role of tanks was largely played out, or so it was thought. Initially, the focus was on peacekeeping operations, then mainly on the fight against terrorism, in which heavy weapons such as tanks played no role. A military conflict in the 21st century would focus on cyber security, it was thought, perhaps on space, while unmanned drones, stealth fighters, guided missiles and precision artillery would be deployed at great distances.

But the war in Ukraine proves that tanks are still needed. Russia still has many thousands of tanks; they are a crucial part of Russian strategy, which has traditionally relied on numerical superiority in equipment and personnel.

Late last year Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Valery Zaluzhny said he needs 300 western tanks and 700 combat vehicles to drive Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory. According to experts of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London, Ukraine needs at least 100 modern western tanks to make a significant difference from the current situation with virtually frozen front lines in the south and east.

Good luck

First of all, the main battle tank itself is an important anti-tank weapon. Ukrainian tanks, such as the Soviet-made T-72, now compete with equivalent Russian T-72s, or the modern T-90, though the latter are not widely seen on the battlefield. According to the British Ministry of Defence Russia is also now considering deploying some of its newest tanks, the T-14 ‘Armata’, although this weapon is not yet officially operational (and there are few of them).

A Ukrainian tank commander, Oleksander Romanchuk, recently left in The Times shed light on the current situation for Ukrainians on the battlefield. “If you encounter a T-90 now, you need three of our tanks to deal with it. Or very lucky.”

According to an IISS estimate, at the time of the Russian invasion, Ukraine possessed 858, mostly old Soviet tanks. But according to Oryx, an independent platform that documents material losses on both sides, Ukraine has since lost at least 450. (According to Oryx, Russia has since lost more than 1,600 tanks.)

Ramstein More heavy weapons for Kiev, no tanks

More heavy weapons were promised to Ukraine around a summit of about fifty defense ministers at the US army base in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday. Donate like this Denmark and Estonia howitzers, Sweden supplies fifty armored infantry vehicles, Latvia helicopters. The Netherlands supplies two launchers and a number of missiles from the Patriot system and contributes to the training of Ukrainian military personnel with this anti-aircraft defense system. In addition, the Netherlands has Czech Republic one hundred vehicles with anti-aircraft guns purchased for Ukraine. See also Search for missing man in port of Brabant Willemstad, divers and helicopter deployed The USA pledged an additional $2.5 billion in military aid. The package contains 90 armored vehicles and 59 Bradley fighting vehicles, not the Abrams tanks requested by Kiev. Defense ministers have not agreed in Ramstein on the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks. “I’m sure there will be a decision in the short term,” said the new one German Defense Secretary Boris Pistorius after the summit.

The arrival of Western tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, such as the American Bradley and the German Marder, are highly necessary for Ukraine, in both an offensive and a defensive role, for example to repel a speculated Russian spring offensive. Russia has now significantly increased its military presence in the Donbas, in Zaporizhia and north of Crimea.

stabilized gun

The most modern versions of the German Leopard 2, the first models of which were built in 1979, have great advantages over most Russian tanks. It is more reliable, faster and better armored. Crucial is a stabilized gun that allows him to keep the barrel aimed at a target while driving through the terrain and hit it at a distance of four kilometers. Grenades are moving towards their target at two kilometers per second. “The loudest sound you’ve ever heard,” says a Dutch soldier with tank experience.

But the Leopard 2 can’t do it alone. Breaking through a front line requires a precisely coordinated interplay of different parts, so-called combined arm operations. Ideally, an attack starts with rocket and artillery fire and airstrikes by attack helicopters and fighter planes. When the enemy positions are sufficiently weakened, the tanks will follow to bridge the terrain to the defense line. In their wake, the lighter infantry fighting vehicles and the infantry follow to conquer and secure the terrain. The Russians have not been strong at it so far; whether the Ukrainians have mastered this better after years of further training according to NATO doctrines remains to be seen.

In such an attack, the heavily armored Leopard 2 is a more reliable leader than its Soviet counterparts. With a top speed of almost 70 kilometers, the 60,000 kilo Leopard is fast. Even in ‘contaminated’ terrain, the crew is protected from the consequences of a nuclear, chemical or biological attack. Main weapons are the 120 millimeter gun and two medium machine guns. Even in poor visibility, the tank commander and gunner can identify targets thanks to special thermal imaging systems. The Ukrainians do not have those options now.

If Ukraine is finally promised the tanks it has been asking for for so long, it will mean a huge boost in the war against Russia, although it will be some time before they are available in large numbers on the frontline. According to retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, commander of US forces in Europe until 2018, the supply of tanks and combat vehicles should be just the beginning. He considers long-range missiles an inevitable new step. “Tanks, Bradleys and other vehicles are very important and I am glad they seem to be heading in that direction, but they are only part of the whole effort that Ukraine must make to defeat the Russian forces and force them to enter Crimea. left,” Hodges counters NRC.

Ukraine can never be safe, he said, as long as the Russians control Crimea. To get the Russian army off the peninsula, Ukraine will first want to isolate Crimea by cutting off its two land connections with Russia. Hodges: “Once they are isolated, Ukraine will deploy missiles against Russian targets in Crimea, making it untenable and forcing them to leave.”