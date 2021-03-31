The Ukrainian government has tightened sanctions against Russia by banning the import of wheat, rye and sunflower oil from the country. Corresponding decree of March 29, 2021 published by on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The annex to the document states that the list of goods prohibited for import into Ukraine has been supplemented with newspaper and toilet paper, kraft paper, cosmetic wipes, hand towels, tablecloths, detergents, boxes, boxes, bags, bags, drilling tools, wheels, etc. their parts and others.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its publication.

In February, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Kachka said that in 2020 Kiev had drastically reduced its economic dependence on Moscow. Imports fell immediately by 35 percent, to 8.4 percent in the overall structure, while exports amounted to only 5.5 percent.

A number of countries, including Ukraine, the United States and EU member states, introduced restrictive economic measures against Moscow in 2014, linking them to the annexation of Crimea to Russia, and then to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly indicated that it has nothing to do with an armed confrontation, and the annexation of Crimea took place legally, and introduced counter-sanctions, including an embargo on the import of a number of products. The restrictions have been extended several times.