UP: Vance’s appointment speaks of Trump’s inner circle’s skepticism about Ukraine support

The nomination of Senator James David Vance as a candidate for US Vice President indicates that the entourage of former head of state Donald Trump is skeptical about supporting Ukraine. This is it is said in the article “Ukrainska Pravda”.

The publication recalled that Vance criticized aid to Kyiv and called on Washington to focus on rivalry with China. However, as noted in the article, it is possible that the future US leader’s policy on the Ukrainian conflict will not depend on the vice president.

As stated in the material, current Vice President Kamala Harris is not involved in the Ukrainian issue.