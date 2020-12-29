Ukraine sold to the United States multifunctional radar stations (radars) for surface lighting and target designation, which were supplied to Moscow “during the Soviet era and before the start of the military confrontation with the Russian Federation,” Eduard Kasapov, director of the Quantum-Radiolocation Research Institute of Radar Systems, told Defense Express.

According to him, the enterprise headed by him is the developer of the Mineral, Monolit and Mineral-ME radars, which were “installed on a significant number of different warships, as well as on certain types of target designation devices for coastal complexes, which are now in the arsenal of that the same Russian Federation “.

As noted by Kasapov, the company supplied the Mineral-ME radar station to the USA in 2020. “They probably need it to study the enemy, since both Russia and China managed to master the production of direct analogs of this station, which indicates the relevance of the product,” he said.

The director of Kvant-Radiolokatsiya also noted that the Ukrainian mobile coastal anti-ship complex ZhK-360MTs Neptune (known as the “destroyer” of the Crimean bridge) “Mineral-U” radar “may be most needed”.

In December, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced that the MQ-9 Reaper strike drones of the US Air Force (Air Force) will be used for the first time in exercises in Ukraine. Thus, during the exercise, American drones will test the strength of the air defense system of the Armed Forces.