Former Advisor to the President of Ukraine Soskin Predicts Civil War in the Fall

A civil war could break out in Ukraine as early as the fall of 2024. Former adviser to Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin called this scenario likely YouTube-channel.

“Most likely, an open, hot civil war will occur somewhere around October; we need to prepare,” he said.

The trigger for this, according to Soskin, could be a breakthrough of the front. Once this happens, everyone in Ukraine will fight for themselves, the expert added.

On the other hand, the collapse of Ukraine is brought closer by the current political situation in Ukraine, Soskin continued. The country’s being on the brink of default can no longer be considered a secret, he emphasized.

Earlier, the Ukrainian publication Strana doubted the end of the armed conflict after the start of negotiations. The publication’s journalists note that the resumption of dialogue does not mean the end of hostilities. This can only be achieved by developing an agreement that satisfies both sides, Strana emphasized.