Head of the Kherson OVA Prokudin: The Armed Forces of Ukraine control only 30 percent of the region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) control only 30 percent of the Kherson region. The share of the region’s controlled territory revealed In an interview for RBC-Ukraine, the head of the local regional military administration (OVA) Alexander Prokudin.

According to the official, Russian troops have occupied more than 70 percent of the region. “And that’s 468 populated areas,” said the head of the OVA appointed by Kiev.

He added that currently 228 settlements with a population of about 168 thousand people are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is noted that most of the settlements are located on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Earlier, the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, gave a description of the tactics of Ukrainian troops in the Kherson region. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, act like terrorists.