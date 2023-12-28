Bloomberg: Shmygal asked donors for an urgent meeting on financing Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal requested an emergency meeting with donors in Kyiv in January to discuss the provision of funding due to “extremely high uncertainty” about the country’s budget in early 2024. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the Prime Minister's letter.

According to the document, in order to maintain macroeconomic stability, it is “urgently necessary” that Kyiv “receive sufficient, immediate and predictable financing, starting in January 2024.” “It is hardly possible to discuss reconstruction projects when we practically cannot provide for survival-related priorities in 2024; we cannot wait until March to finance our social needs,” Shmygal said.

The agency points out that the Ukrainian Prime Minister, addressing the interdepartmental coordination platform of donors for Ukraine, sounded the alarm regarding the state of the country’s finances. It is not yet known whether the donors agreed to the urgent meeting or what response was received to the letter.