Lebedev: Ukraine refused to pay any CIS debts

Ukraine has refused to pay its debts to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This told The organization’s general secretary, Sergei Lebedev, told Izvestia.

He explained that Ukraine still remains a de jure member of the international organization. At the same time, Kyiv does not pay contributions to the unified budget, accumulating debt to the CIS states.

“Ukraine has not announced its final withdrawal from the CIS. As for debts, Ukraine has refused to pay any debts. However, I do not think that in the event of withdrawal, they will demand payment of these debts from it,” the organization’s Secretary General said.

Earlier, Ukraine withdrew from the agreement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the performance of flights of special-purpose aircraft. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said that such a decision was made in order to ensure national security and strengthen peace in protecting national interests.