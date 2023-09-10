Head of Ukrainian Intelligence Budanov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces use Starlink along the entire front line

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use Starlink systems along the entire front line. His words lead TASS.

At a meeting of the so-called Yalta European Strategy under the auspices of the foundation of the Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk, Budanov emphasized that Starlink terminals have proven themselves quite well. “You can say a lot about whether they are good or bad, but there are facts – absolutely the entire front line is working for them,” he admitted.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence also confirmed that network coverage in the Crimea region was temporarily unavailable. However, he doubted that the American entrepreneur, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, was behind this, who was unlikely to “operate with some mythical buttons and stop the movement of some devices.”

“I can absolutely confirm that the Starlink systems did not work for some time near Crimea. We immediately realized that there was simply no coverage there, that’s probably all I can say,” concluded Budanov.

Previously, Musk denied shutting down Starlink over Crimea. He refused to allow Ukraine to activate the system “all the way to Sevastopol.” “If I agreed to their request, then SpaceX would become a clear accomplice to a major act of war and escalation of the conflict,” he explained his position.