Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, acknowledged the country’s impossibility to directly influence the US’s adoption of sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but promised to do everything to ensure that the project was not fully implemented. It is reported by RIA News…

The official explained that the Republican minority in the US Congress is mainly in favor of the extension of restrictions, but at the same time Kiev is unable to force other parliamentarians to change their position. “But all our diplomatic workers are involved in this process and are doing everything necessary to stop it,” Danilov said.

He added that there are powerful players in Europe who are interested in cooperation with Russia and will not demand that it stop construction. “These are Germany and France, which today are directly economic and political partners of the Russian Federation,” the NSDC secretary noted.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the construction of the first string of Nord Stream 2 and stressed that the second would be ready within one and a half to two months. Initially, the gas pipeline was planned to be put into operation at the end of 2019, but due to American restrictive measures, the launch date had to be postponed several times.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Nord Stream 2 is Moscow’s “trump card” that it can play against Kiev. He explained that the completion of the construction of the facility will lead to the fact that sooner or later Ukraine will be “disconnected” from the transit of gas to Europe, because of which the republic’s income will begin to rapidly decline.