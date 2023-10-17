Head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine Marchenko: Kyiv will not be able to refuse foreign assistance

Ukraine will not be able to refuse external financial assistance and replenish its budget independently. About it stated Head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine Sergei Marchenko to the Ukrinform publication.

According to him, Ukraine cannot change tax policy. Now the Ministry of Finance is considering the possibility of introducing taxes on banks’ excess profits, but this will not solve the problem.

The financial department is also considering the introduction of excise taxes and the legalization of the gambling business.

“I will say frankly, even if we solve all these internal problems, this will not allow us to cover the needs for external financing,” the minister admitted.

Previously, Ukraine adopted a bill on financial monitoring of politically exposed persons. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, this is the last step towards the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.